4 in custody after high-speed chase ends in crash - KCTV5

4 in custody after high-speed chase ends in crash

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Four people are in custody after a high-speed police chase ended Wednesday in a crash. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV5 News) Four people are in custody after a high-speed police chase ended Wednesday in a crash. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV5 News)
It started just before noon and ended about 12:15 p.m. near 39th Street and Hardy Avenue. (KCTV5) It started just before noon and ended about 12:15 p.m. near 39th Street and Hardy Avenue. (KCTV5)
One person is in custody after a high-speed police chase ended Wednesday in a crash. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV5 News) One person is in custody after a high-speed police chase ended Wednesday in a crash. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV5 News)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Four people are in custody after a high-speed police chase ended Wednesday in a crash.

Police observed a stolen vehicle about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the area of St. John and Belmont. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and it refused to stop.  

The vehicle struck a parked car in the area of 39th Street and Hardy Avenue and wrecked in a yard.  

The driver fled and was quickly taken into custody. Three other occupants inside the vehicle were also taken into custody.

One occupant complained of minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

A dog was also located in the vehicle and is said to be in good condition.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.