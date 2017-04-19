4 in custody after high-speed chase ends in crash

One person is in custody after a high-speed police chase ended Wednesday in a crash. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV5 News)

It started just before noon and ended about 12:15 p.m. near 39th Street and Hardy Avenue. (KCTV5)

Four people are in custody after a high-speed police chase ended Wednesday in a crash. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV5 News)

Four people are in custody after a high-speed police chase ended Wednesday in a crash.

Police observed a stolen vehicle about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the area of St. John and Belmont. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and it refused to stop.

The vehicle struck a parked car in the area of 39th Street and Hardy Avenue and wrecked in a yard.

The driver fled and was quickly taken into custody. Three other occupants inside the vehicle were also taken into custody.

One occupant complained of minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

A dog was also located in the vehicle and is said to be in good condition.

