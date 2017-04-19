Mushroom hunter discovers body in Cass County field

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found late Monday night. (KCTV5)

Authorities in Cass County are working to figure out how a man ended up dead in a field late Monday night.

Deputies received a call about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday of a man's body found in a farm field located on East 278th near State Route DD in rural Harrisonville.

Investigators were on scene for most of the day using ATVs to access the area where the man was found earlier this week by a mushroom hunter.

Although the situation has similarities to the gruesome discovery of two skeletal remains earlier this month, authorities say the two cases are not connected.

No information regarding the cause of death or the description of the victim is available. There is currently no indication of foul play, deputies said.

