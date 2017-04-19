Show-Me Green holiday brings people new appliances and tax breaks

Incentive experts at Kansas City Power and Light say it's well worth the investment. (KCTV5)

The cost of upgrading big ticket items around the house, like dishwashers and refrigerators, can really add up.

But what if there was a way people could save up $1,500 on each appliance? Turns out, it is possible, if the appliances are energy efficient.

It’s part of the Show-Me Green sales tax holiday where home appliances such as clothes washers and dryers, air conditioners and furnaces that are Energy Star certified, are exempt from state sales taxes.

Incentive experts at Kansas City Power and Light say it's well worth the investment.

"It's an upfront investment,” Senior Manager of Products and Services at KCPL Brian File said. “Energy efficiency, we think of it as an investment. So that you're spending money now so that your bills will stay lower over time.”

But the deal could be in jeopardy.

President Donald Trump’s administration recently proposed eliminating the federally-run energy star program.

According to the budget proposal submitted, the environmental protection agency would have a 31 percent cut, which would slash the tax break entirely.

Major companies are standing behind the initiative, saying it helps save money for state and local government, businesses and homeowners.

While the program is safe for 2017, the tax break in Missouri is only good for one week, running from Wednesday until April 25.

"Energy efficiency is something we believe in at KCPL. That's my whole job, to help customers use energy more efficiently and more effectively," File said.

