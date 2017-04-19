Kansas City law enforcement take boy battling cancer under their protective wing

Alexander Goodwin has so many fans, not only in Kansas City but around the world. He also has an extra layer of protection he is getting while he is in Kansas City for cancer treatment. (KCTV5)

Alexander Goodwin has so many fans, not only in Kansas City but around the world.

He also has an extra layer of protection he is getting while he is in Kansas City for cancer treatment.

Alex doesn't bat an eye being surrounded by police. The officers are some of his dearest friends, and they're with him because he has stolen their hearts.

"I met Alex the first night he got here," said Don Brooks with the Roeland Park Police Department.

Alex and his family arrived in Kansas City from the United Kingdom in December after he was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma. He's undergoing life-saving treatment at both Children's Mercy Hospital and the University of Kansas Health System.

Alex's father, Jeff Goodwin, is a police officer, so law enforcement in Kansas City greeted the family at the Kansas City International Airport.

"Ever since then, they've become family to all of us," said Brooks.

And they're not just saying that. Since the family arrived in Kansas City, law enforcement has sponsored bake sales, T-shirt sales, raffle drawings and just about anything they can to raise money to help.

Alex's parents' insurance doesn't work in the United States, so their lodging and monstrous medical expenses are out of pocket. And while they need the financial help for that, sometimes it's the emotional support Alex's mother, Maruska Goodwin, says is priceless.

"A day doesn't go by that I'm not texted or phoned, just checking if we're OK ... asking if we need anything. And should I need anything, just pick up the phone. And that's something money can't pay, that sort of support," she said.

Alex loves the time he spends with his police family.

"Normally we go out together, one at a time, or we have a little chat at home and spend time together,"

And they need that help now more than ever. Two months ago, Alex's father had to head back to England to work for a while.

"When I was a little baby, he was actually the first one to hold me, so I'm not used to him being away this long," Alex said.

That's when the officers stepped in full force, taking the family to doctor's appointments, grocery shopping or out to dinner, doing anything they can to make them feel at home.

It's a gesture Alex's mother appreciates more than words.

"For me to stay here with Alex while he's still going through the treatment and with Sophia, who is four years old, and anybody who has a four-year-old can relate how difficult it is for the child themselves, not just for the parent," she said.

And so they're helping however they can, not because they have to but because they want to. Just ask Matthew Kelly with the Miami County Sheriff's Office. He's one of the men in blue who has become so close to Alex.

"It was so easy to become friends just because of how they are They're the nicest people I've ever met, and I've been so fortunate to have them in my life," Kelly said.

And Alex says the feeling is mutual.

"Well, I'm just happy that everybody cares about me, and my dad is a police officer and he can't be here because he has to do his course. I'm just happy that everyone here is around me," Alex said.

"You know the main thing we've been given is the friendships that have formed through this alliance really. They say friends are family you choose. I think really that is the truth,"

Alex gets to go home in august but will be back in Kansas City every three months for the next 10 years to make sure his cancer doesn't come back.

If you'd like to help Alex, click here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.