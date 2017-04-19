Woman pleads guilty to 51 counts, sentenced to prison for role i - KCTV5

Woman pleads guilty to 51 counts, sentenced to prison for role in drivers license fraud

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Samantha Moore, 30, pleaded guilty to 51 counts ranging from bribery to identity theft to making a false writing for her role in the scam. (Johnson County District Attorney) Samantha Moore, 30, pleaded guilty to 51 counts ranging from bribery to identity theft to making a false writing for her role in the scam. (Johnson County District Attorney)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

A judge in Johnson County has sentenced a woman to prison for her role in a massive fake driver's license scam. 

Samantha Moore, 30, pleaded guilty to 51 counts ranging from bribery to identity theft to making a false writing for her role in the scam. She received a sentence of 2.5 years in prison.

Moore worked at the Department of Revenue location in Shawnee Mission, KS and was accused of taking bribes to issue driver's license to undocumented workers who provided fake documents.

