Lincoln Elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner

A Lincoln Elementary School teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.

Second-grade teacher Megan Morris received a $1,000 check from the Kansas chapter of the National Education Association.

She was nominated by Malinda Manis.

"Megan is very active with not only her students and school, but an advocate at the state level for her profession and colleagues. She is outstanding and always compassionate, kind, and caring. You can always find something fun, educational, and exciting going on in her classroom," Manis said.

The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve.

