Another round of storms likely late Wednesday evening into Thursday

Storms are coming Wednesday night, but it’s going to be a late arrival.

They will begin to fire up along a cold front near Manhattan, KS during the late afternoon, moving slowly towards the Kansas City area through the evening.

Those storms will line up and march east into the overnight hours arriving in the metro about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, which will give almost everyone an early wake-up call.

Tornado Watch for Atchison (MO), Holt, and Nodaway counties until 10pm. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/2bXZnTsDF7 — Ronelle Williams (@rnllwilliamswx) April 19, 2017

The storms could produce large hail and gusty winds upon arrival, so the possibility for strong or severe storms will continue to be a threat until they clear out area by 3 a.m.

The rain will stop by the Thursday morning drive, but streets will likely remain wet through 6 a.m. making for a slower than normal drive in.

Thursday will be cool but nice, as northwest winds send in a much cooler mass of air.

