Independence man sentenced to 14.5 years after 2016 crash kills - KCTV5

Independence man sentenced to 14.5 years after 2016 crash kills elderly couple

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Harold Benton Cyphens III, pleaded guilty to five charges regarding the incident. (Johnson County District Attorney) Harold Benton Cyphens III, pleaded guilty to five charges regarding the incident. (Johnson County District Attorney)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

An Independence man has pleaded guilty to five charges and been sentenced for his actions in a 2016 crash that took the life of two people.

Harold Benton Cyphens III, pleaded guilty to five charges regarding the incident.

On July 3, 2016, Cyphers caused an accident at State Line Road and 119th Street in Leawood, KS. The crash resulted in the deaths of William and Donna Manning of Overland Park, KS.

Cyphens pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, one count of identity theft, one count of felony theft and one count of possession of methamphetamines.

All five counts will run consecutively for a total sentence of 14.5 years in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.