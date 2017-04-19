Independence man sentenced to 14.5 years after 2016 crash kills elderly couple

Harold Benton Cyphens III, pleaded guilty to five charges regarding the incident. (Johnson County District Attorney)

An Independence man has pleaded guilty to five charges and been sentenced for his actions in a 2016 crash that took the life of two people.

Harold Benton Cyphens III, pleaded guilty to five charges regarding the incident.

On July 3, 2016, Cyphers caused an accident at State Line Road and 119th Street in Leawood, KS. The crash resulted in the deaths of William and Donna Manning of Overland Park, KS.

Cyphens pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, one count of identity theft, one count of felony theft and one count of possession of methamphetamines.

All five counts will run consecutively for a total sentence of 14.5 years in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.