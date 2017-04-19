Shawnee Mission superintendent announces retirement

The superintendent of the state's third largest school districts is retiring.

The Shawnee Mission School District announced Wednesday that Jim Hinson's retirement takes effect June 30.

The nearly 28,000-student district says the 54-year-old Hinson wants to spend more time with his family and "pursue other lifelong goals."

"The board, administrators and employees of this fine district have provided me with terrific support over my tenure," said Hinson. "I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to have worked with each member of the team. I am proud of the district and what it is today; and feel confident that the dedicated board members and talented leadership team will continue to ensure that Shawnee Mission remains one of the very best school districts."

Hinson has spent 34 years in public education, with 28 of those serving as an administrator. Hinson was the superintendent of the Independence School District before accepting the Shawnee Mission job in 2013.

"On behalf of the board, we thank Dr. Hinson for introducing our district to relevant, innovative, state-of-the-art methods to deliver high quality education to all our students. He was instrumental in developing the district’s 10-year strategic plan which enhanced academics, technology, safety and security, and communications," said Sara Goodburn, president of the Board of Education. "The district benefited greatly from his impressive leadership and expertise in developing the 2015 no-mill-increase bond issue, allowing us to build new facilities. We wish him well as he begins this new chapter of his life."

The board will officially consider this issue at the board meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the McEachen Center. It will begin to develop a leadership transition plan, which will include appointing an interim superintendent.

