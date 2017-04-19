One dead after accident in Kansas City, KS

The crash happened about 1 a.m. on southbound Interstate 635 near Kansas Avenue. (KCTV5)

Authorities say one person is dead and others could be hurt after an accident early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened about 1 a.m. on southbound Interstate 635 near Kansas Avenue.

Kansas Highway Patrol says a driver was rear-ended by another car going at a high rate of speed and was ejected.

The driver was pronounced dead.

Officials have not said how many people were involved or if anyone else was hurt.

