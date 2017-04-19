Employees head back to work after explosion at ammunition plant

The explosion happened on April 11 in the mixing area of the plant. (KCTV5)

Employees headed back to work at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant on Wednesday.

Cars lined up at the base gates as employees returned to work and manufacturing operations were restored.

Just over one week prior, a deadly explosion killed a worker at the plant.

The plant will take another step toward getting things back to normal on Wednesday.

Grief counselors will be on hand for employees who need them and officials say they will remain at the plant as long as they are needed.

The explosion happened on April 11 in the mixing area of the plant.

While employees get back to work, the investigation continues.

The Occupational Saftey and Health Administration is still looking to see if any safety violations may have led to the explosion that killed 55-year-old Lawrence Bass of Blue Springs, MO and hurt four other employees. They say the investigation could take months.

Employees and first responders were immediately interviewed and a team of explosive specialists across the nation was flown in.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms investigation has ended and the situation has been ruled accidental and non-criminal.

The 77-year-old plant sits on nearly 4,000 acres and is the first of a dozen Army small-arms factories. The plant makes small-caliber ammunition and tests its reliability. It also operates the NATO test center.

The accident was not the first time that someone has been hurt while working at the plant. Records show the company was not responsible for an explosion in March of 2011 that hurt six employees. One person was also killed in 1990.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.