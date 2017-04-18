ATF, KCK police surround home in Argentine neighborhood

ATF agents remain on scene and have entered the home. (Betsy Webster/KCTV5)

Kansas City, KS police and agents for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have surrounded a home in the Argentine area of Wyandotte County.

At about 5 p.m., a disturbance between two men and a woman happened at a home at 38th and Silver Ave. in KCK.

Two men and a woman were arguing with a second woman.

Each of the women called police, but before they could arrive, the men fired shots at the second woman. She was not injured.

One man heard it all from several blocks away.

"I was just relaxing," neighbor Sebastian Navarro said. "It's a nice day and all of a sudden I hear gunshots and it's just crazy there was a bunch of gunshots and I heard screaming and stuff."

The ATF initially got involved as part of the city's violent crimes task force, but now they're involved for another reason.

After using a tactical team to make entry and be sure no one was hiding inside, they got a search warrant for what the ATF calls a state-level narcotics and firearms investigation - that could turn federal depending on what they find.

A tactical team in the area made an entry into the home, but no one was inside. They know who they are looking for.

