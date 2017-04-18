Kansas City non-profit group robbed of thousands

The shocking surveillance video, from the Kansas City Police Department, shows sparks flying off trailers full of donated goods. (Kansas City Police Department)

Thousands of dollars of donated goods were stolen from a non-profit organization.

Volunteers say the suspects used a power tool to cut locks from several trailers behind Frugals Thift Store, then took off.

The shocking surveillance video, from the Kansas City Police Department, shows sparks flying off trailers full of donated goods.

Clothing, furniture, books, toys, collectibles and other donated items were believed to be stolen. One camera caught the two suspects throwing the items into the back of a pick-up truck before driving off.

"Where the donations had come from, the estimated value to us is about $5,000," said Brandon Marler, a volunteer at the store.

Another camera angle shows the suspects use a long stick to tamper with cameras. What’s most disturbing some of the volunteers recognize one of the suspects.

“This was a client of ours that came in a few weeks ago we provided clothing for - and other merchandise to help them get back on their feet," Marler said.

It's a crime that's unsettling to hard-working volunteers.

"It made me mad," said Laci Morgan. "Why would you break into the store when you can come in and get free stuff?"

Helpers say proceeds from this store feed 10,000 families last year.

It opened in 2009.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.