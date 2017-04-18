Osage Beach police searching for missing Missouri teen

The Osage Beach Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who is originally from Bates County, MO.

Jonathon Spear was last seen April 15 at his home on Nichols Road.

Spear was spotted talking to an unknown person in a white, four-door SUV and has not been seen since then.

He's a white male and is about 5'7" and weighs 160 pounds.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Osage Beach Police Department at 573-302-2010.

