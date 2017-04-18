Some Overland Park jungle gyms to receive facelift

A few parks in Overland Park will be receiving a facelift. This comes after the city council approved the bids at Monday night’s meeting. (City of Overland Park)

The reason for the upgrades is due to current equipment nearing the end of its lifespan.

Parks getting the updates include Sapling Grove Park, Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex and the Matt Ross Community Center. The new and improved jungle gyms will have plenty of new things for kids to play with.

Meg Ralph, spokeswoman for the City of Overland Park says even the landscape will get a new look.

“This parking lot is also set to get done, and you can see we’re doing work on grant to. So this neighborhood is going to get quite the facelift this summer,” Ralph said.

According to Ralph, the improvements will be factored into the 2017 budget.

