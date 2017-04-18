Kansas City middle school teacher charged with child sex crimes was former Boy Scout leader

A Kansas City middle school teacher accused of having sexual relations with a 16-year-old in Blue Springs was also involved with the Boy Scout organization.

Prosecutors say a 27-year-old man just admitted to police a few days ago that he was sexually assaulted by James R. Green Jr. when he was 16.

Green, known as Russell Green, taught a lot of students over the years in a career that spanned decades. A former student spoke to KCTV5 News and said Green was his Boy Scout leader.

The FBI Kansas City Child Exploitation Task Force and the Blue Springs Police Department are currently investigating allegations of sexual exploitation of children by Green.

Jackson County prosecutors charged the 52-year-old Blue Springs man with six felony counts of second-degree statutory sodomy. Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond.

Kenn Miller, Scout Executive for Heart of America Council, said Green has not been involved in their programs for many years. But upon learning of the recent allegations, the Boy Scouts of America took immediate action to prohibit him from any future participation in the Scouting program, which includes serving as an adult volunteer of the BSA.

Green has been teaching metro kids for nearly 30 years. He was hired by the North Kansas City School District in 1990, staying on at three different schools in the district until he resigned in 2005 and landed in the Blue Springs School District.

Green stayed on there for a few years before being rehired by the North Kansas City School District in 2010 where he stayed until his arrest last week when he was placed on administrative leave.

A former Oak Park High School student of Green's says he was also a high-ranking member of the Boy Scout's honor camping society. He says Green often mentored 13-, 14- and 15-year-old boys and says he was known in the schools for being someone kids could talk to, lean on and go to for advice.

That former Boy Scout and student did not want to be identified but says those times he reached out to Green now have him confused, wondering if he was really trying to help or trying to figure out if he was vulnerable.

Investigators say Green admitted to detectives that he has had sexual relationships with two boys under the age of 18. They say he also told them he used a camera in the locker room at different schools to take pictures or video of young male victims.

The FBI has set up a hotline for anyone to use if they believe they know a victim or have any information that may help investigators in this case.

If you have information about this ongoing investigation or believe you or someone you know may have been a victim, you are asked to call the FBI at 816-805-5138. The hotline will be staffed by members of the child exploitation task force. If direct contact is not made, please leave a message and your call will be returned.

Here is Miller's full statement:

“The behavior included in these allegations is abhorrent and runs counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands. While this this individual has not been involved in our programs for many years, upon learning of these reports we took immediate action to prohibit him from any future participation in the Scouting program, which includes serving as an adult volunteer of the BSA.

Nothing is more important than the safety of our youth members. The BSA is outraged there have been times when Scouts were abused and we sincerely apologize to victims and their families.

In the many years since these alleged actions occurred, we have continued to strengthen our efforts to protect youth. We seek to prevent child abuse through comprehensive policies and procedures to serve as barriers to abuse. These include a thorough screening process for adult leaders and staff, criminal background checks, requiring two or more adult leaders be present with youth at all times during Scouting activities, and the prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse. In addition, the BSA has retroactively reported all circumstances that pre-dated this policy.

The BSA offers assistance with counseling to any Scout, former Scout, or the family member of any Scout who suffered abuse during their time in Scouting. The BSA has a toll-free help line 855-295-1531 and email contact address scouthelp@scouting.org for these sensitive matters.”

