Kansas City man charged in connection to Colorado Avenue homicide

A Kansas City man faces multiple felony counts in connection to last Friday's homicide of Steven Thompson.

Gabriel English, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Thompson was shot and killed in the 400 block of Colorado Ave. on April 14.

According to court documents, English was taken into custody by police on the 6400 block of Blue Ridge Blvd.

A gun was discovered in English's vehicle, which matched the head stamps and shell casings found at the homicide scene, court documents state.

A $350,000 bond has been requested.

