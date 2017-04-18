More NCAA events happening in Kansas City for next 4 years

The city submitted for 55 events between fall of 2018 and spring of 2022. Kansas City was able to secure six of those with one happening at the Sprint Center. (KCTV5)

More NCAA events will be happening in the future in Kansas City for the next four years.

The city submitted for 55 events between fall of 2018 and spring of 2022. Kansas City was able to secure six of those with one happening at the Sprint Center.

The Kansas City Sports Commission announced Tuesday that the city had been awarded all four years of the Division II Football Championship, the Women’s National Collegiate Bowling Finals in 2021 and the Division I Men’s Basketball Regional in 2019.

Getting the 2019 basketball regional was one of the bigger surprises to officials with the sports commission, but they say that could be attributed to their good luck in the past year.

“Selling those tickets out before the holiday season and being one of the first cities that sold out is a really big deal to the NCAA. We’re that community where they don’t really have to worry about us as much. There’s still a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes, but the environment Kansas City provides, the electricity, during that week and knowing that it’s a hard ticket to get makes it that much easier for us," said Kathy Nelson, Kansas City Sports Commission CEO.

