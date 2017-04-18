Tiger Woods to design new golf course in southwest Missouri

Tiger Woods says he plans to design an 18-hole golf course south of Branson. (AP)

Woods made the announcement Tuesday along with Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. Woods said the new course will be called Payne's Valley to honor Springfield native Payne Stewart, who won 11 PGA events before dying in an airplane crash in 1999.

The course will be on the site of the Murder Rock Golf Club, a John Daly course that closed when Morris bought the land in October 2013. It is scheduled to open in 2019.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Woods said he became involved in the project because of his friendship with Morris and to honor Stewart. The two golfers played together on the Ryder Cup team in 1999.

