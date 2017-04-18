Former funeral home owner admits defrauding prepaid customers out of thousands

State investigators believe a former funeral home owner ripped off more than 100 customers who wanted to prepay for their funerals. (KCTV5)

State investigators believe a former funeral home owner ripped off more than 100 customers who wanted to prepay for their funerals.

The customers put down money to cover the cost of their funerals or their loved one’s funeral. Many of the victims did not want their children to be burdened with the cost of the services.

Investigators say instead of using the money for funeral expenses the owner spent the money himself. He is now serving a nine-year sentence for financial exploitation of the elderly.

As part of his punishment, he must pay more than $370,000 in restitution. Many of his victims don’t think they will ever be paid back for the money stolen from them.

"He doesn't have anything. How is he going to come up with the money to pay all this back?" said Earl Hurshman whose funeral money was stolen.

Many of these families are scrambling to pay for a funeral for the second time.

