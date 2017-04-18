Fairmount Elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner

Second-grade teacher Margaret Knight received a $1,000 check from the Missouri chapter of the National Education Association. (Independence Schools via Twitter)

A Fairmount Elementary School teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.

Second-grade teacher Margaret Knight received a $1,000 check from the Missouri chapter of the National Education Association.

She was nominated by Angela Mead.

"She goes in very early in the morning to tutor her classmates for free that are not understanding the curriculum. She works a second job as a waitress in the evenings so that her students can have the necessities they need, like hygiene products, clothes, books and backpacks. She is in the PTA. She coaches girls volleyball. Some of her students are in the foster care system, and sometimes they get forgotten about. She make sure that doesn't happen even if it means buying them a toothbrush so they can brush their teeth or buying and deodorant or even powder," Mead said.

The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.