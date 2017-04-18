Unemployment rate in Missouri drops to 3.9 percent

The Department of Economic Development on Tuesday announced the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate went down again from 4.1 percent in February to 3.9 percent in March. (AP)

Unemployment is Missouri has continued to drop.

The Department of Economic Development on Tuesday announced the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate went down again from 4.1 percent in February to 3.9 percent in March.

Unemployment was at 4.5 percent in March 2016. After hitting 4.8 percent in July and August, it's dropped every month since.

Data also show Missouri gained about 770 jobs from February to March. The state seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment reached more than 2.97 million in March, up more than 17,500 from the same time last year.

The change in nonfarm employment came as the seasonally adjusted civilian labor force fell by nearly 5,700 people from February to March. The labor force counts people with jobs and those who are on unemployment but looking for work.

