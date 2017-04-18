What to watch for: Scammers capitalize on familiar area codes

Scammers love those area codes because they look like an American number and US laws don't apply there. (KCTV5)

It happens to people almost every day. A call comes in from an unknown number and it causes people to stop and think, should I answer it?

Now, authorities have a warning that could make that decision easier and save people money.

The warning about area codes used by scammers is a useful tool. It may look like the call is coming from a United States number but it’s really from another part of the world.

By simply remembering these numbers, people who receive these calls can keep themselves and their families safe.



Greetings from Jamaica are great when a friend sends you a postcard, but not so much when it’s a call from a scammer.

A viral Facebook post tells people to never answer the phone if the call comes from certain area codes.

And it turns out, there's a lot of truth to this warning.

The website Consumerist.com says some innocent looking area codes belong to foreign countries, so calls from those numbers may be from a scammer.

They don't look like international calls on a caller id, but they are.

Here area codes to be suspicious of:

345 - The Cayman Islands

242 - Bahamas

473 - Grenada

441 - Bermuda

876 - Jamaica

Experts warn users not to call the number back. not only could they lead back to a scammer, but those who call back could be charged up to $3 per call.

Scammers love those area codes because they look like an American number and US laws don't apply there.

But not every call from such a number is a scam and There is a way to know if a number is legit.

If callers don't leave a message, then there is no need to call back. If they do leave a message and say they're with a company, then it could be real.

But if they leave a company name, the Better Business Bureau in Kansas City says the next step is to head to Google, look up the company and call the number provided online, not the one left in the message.

