Independence police search for suspect in murder from 2016

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities in Independence are still searching for a man regarding a murder that happened in December of 2016.

Maurice T. Jones, 26, known as "Mo," is wanted in connection to regarding the murder of Sharrieff Omar Muhammad, 37, on Dec. 9, 2016.

There is a warrant for Jones' arrest for second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The murder happened in the 1600 block of W 24th Terrace South.

Muhammad was found in the backyard of a home in the area.

Anyone with information about Jones or his whereabouts is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

