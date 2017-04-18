One dead, one hospitalized after multi-vehicle accident in Lawrence

The accident happened about 10:42 p.m. in the 1200 block of E 15th Street. (KCTV5)

A man is dead after being involved in a multi-vehicle on Monday.

The accident happened about 10:42 p.m. in the 1200 block of E 15th Street.

Authorities say a 49-year-old man was exiting the East Lawrence Media Center in a 1999 Ford Ranger when he was hit by a 2017 Nissan, driven by a 23-year-old man, driving eastbound.

When police arrived they saw flames coming from the engine of the Nissan.

Witnesses told officers that the driver of the Ford Ranger needed assistance. Police found the man unconscious, pulled him from the truck and administered CPR. After attempts to resuscitate the man, he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan was flown to a Kansas City area hospital for treatment.

