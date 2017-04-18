Woman found shot, near railroad tracks in Independence - KCTV5

Woman found shot, near railroad tracks in Independence

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman lying near railroad tracks Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened about 4:12 a.m. near Independence Avenue and Glenwood Avenue.

Authorities say a woman was found lying in a roadway near a set of railroad tracks. She had suffered a single gunshot wound. 

The condition of the woman has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

