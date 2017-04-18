SevenDays kicks off week of love, kindness and acceptance

Each day has a different theme that is represented by a button designed by local high school students. (KCTV5)

Tuesday is the start of SevenDays and a metro temple is transforming to kick off a week of love, kindness and most of all, acceptance of different faiths throughout the Kansas City area.

The event kicks off at the B’nai Jehudah Temple but stretches far beyond the borders of Johnson County, KS.

The event was created after tragedy struck on April 13, 2014, when a gunman targeted the Jewish Community Center of Kansas City in Overland Park, KS, killing two people there and then moved on to the Village Shalom where one more person was killed.

Since the tragedy, a group of caring individuals created the “SevenDays Make a Ripple, Change the World” event as a way to outshine that senseless acts of hate.

Each day has a different theme that is represented by a button designed by local high school students.

The seven themes are love, discover, others, connect, go, you and onward. The goal is that after the seven days, the community unites as one.

The event encourages local young people to get involved through writing and art competitions.

Mindy Corporon, the President of Faith Always Wins foundation and the creator of the event, lost two very special people during the shooting, her father and her son. She says she created the event so their lives wouldn’t have been taken in vain.

“I didn’t want the murders of three people, my dad, my son and Terri Lamanno, to have died in vain. So, immediately, I felt compelled that something good had to come from this,” Corporon said. “I didn’t know what that good was going to be but it had to be bigger than myself.”

There are a few changes for the event in 2017.

The biggest change will be the location of the faith walk, which will now be held at Union Station. Event planners say the reason for the change of location is to invite everyone from all across the metro to put their differences aside and come together in one place.

“There's so much going on in our world, violence, around world, nation, that we need to have something good that happens and hold onto and that's what we want SevenDays to reflect,” Corporon said.

The event will also, for the first time, feature a mental health improvisation workshop to help everyone, especially teens, suffering from anxiety and grief.

For more information about SevenDays and a schedule for the event, click here.

