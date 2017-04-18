Three armed men rob Northland McDonald's restaurant - KCTV5

Three armed men rob Northland McDonald's restaurant

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are searching for three suspects after a Northland McDonald's was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened about 3:15 a.m. at the location on Missouri Highway 152 and Church Road.

Authorities say three black men, wearing masks, entered the store and robbed it. They say the men were armed with guns.

The men forced a customer and all of the restaurant's employees to the back of the business. All three men fled the store on foot.

Police have not reported what was stolen from the store. No one was hurt during the robbery.

The store was closed after the robbery and will remain closed as police continue their investigation.

