Vandals cost taxpayers thousands of dollars after tagging highway signs

Graffiti on traffic signs is costing Kansas taxpayers a lot of money.

An official with the Kansas Department of transportation says they will spend $20,000 to replace just two traffic signs on Interstate 35.

KDOT officials believe the vandals come out late at night or in the early morning hours.

Officials say it's an ongoing problem with a solution not available.

"It's gang tags of some sort," said Kimberly Qualls of KDOT. "They can use these signs to designate as, 'this is my territory - stay out.'"

KDOT paid thousands of dollars to replace double traffic signs located on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard and 7th Street Trafficway.

Less than a mile away, another sign was tagged.

“It’s vandalism, pure and simple," Qualls said. "Probably what concerns us just as much as the cost is literally people are jeopardizing their safety and motorist."

Qualls says the signs have been targets for years. They have spent thousands and thousands of dollars on repairs.

