Man accused of robbing four different Kansas City banks in custody

Investigators believe they’ve caught the same serial robber who targeted four different banks in the Kansas City metro area.

Tam Henry Holmes is now facing federal charges. During each robbery the suspect wore a baseball hat and glasses.

The first robbery happened on November 16th of last year at the Central Bank off Independence Avenue. It was there that Holmes is accused of sliding an employee a note demanding cash.

Investigators say he ran out of the bank with about $450.

On April 1, investigators say Holmes again handed a note to an employee demanding cash at the Bank of the Midwest in Liberty. There, he allegedly stole $8,300.

Two days later, investigators say Holmes robbed the Greater Kansas City Public Safety Credit Union in Independence, MO to steal more than $12,200.

He is accused of robbing the first federal bank off Noland Road in Independence of more than $4,000. That robbery happened on April 15.

In all, federal investigators believe he robbed banks of more than $25,000.

Holmes was arrested by the Riverside Police Department.

