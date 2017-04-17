Woman, two children involved in shooting in east Kansas City

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that put a woman in the hospital and two children in danger.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and East 46th Terrace

Police say the woman was found outside of her vehicle and suffering from life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

Two small children were found inside the vehicle. Both were unharmed.

No suspect information is available.

