UPDATE: Mother, daughter found safe according to Kansas City police

UPDATE: Kansas City police say the woman and daughter have been found safe.

BACKGROUND:

Kansas City police are looking for a woman and her daughter.

Police say Myisha McFarland and her daughter Cierra were last seen in south Kansas City in a dark blue Mazda 6.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Myisha McFarland - 29- sent a text message to an acquaintance indicating she had planned to harm herself and her daughter, who is 6 years old.

Efforts to contact both of them have failed, according to authorities.

Myisha McFarland is 5'5" and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Cierra McFarland is 4'0" and weighs 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen in a dark blue Mazda 6 with Missouri license plate AKOG7N. Pictured is the actual vehicle. pic.twitter.com/efTwfDFRjw — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) April 18, 2017

If you have information, contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 816-234-5150 or call 911 immediately.

