1 in custody after disturbance, police chase in Olathe

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Police have one man in custody but are looking another following a disturbance and a police chase Monday afternoon.

The incident started shortly before 4 p.m. with an aggravated assault call in the area of North Walker and East Johnston streets. That is in a neighborhood just northwest of Olathe North High School. 

As police started to arrive on the scene, they began chasing a car with two people in it.

Olathe police pursued that car for about five minutes when the two men stopped and ran in the area of Kansas Highway 7 and West Harold Street, in the area of Ernie Miller Park.

Police currently don’t think the man they are looking for is armed with a weapon.   

