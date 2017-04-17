1 in custody after disturbance, police chase in Olathe

Police have one man in custody but are looking another following a disturbance and a police chase Monday afternoon. (KCTV5)

The incident started shortly before 4 p.m. with an aggravated assault call in the area of North Walker and East Johnston streets. That is in a neighborhood just northwest of Olathe North High School.

As police started to arrive on the scene, they began chasing a car with two people in it.

Olathe police pursued that car for about five minutes when the two men stopped and ran in the area of Kansas Highway 7 and West Harold Street, in the area of Ernie Miller Park.

Police currently don’t think the man they are looking for is armed with a weapon.

