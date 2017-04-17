FBI seeks help in sexual exploitation case centered around North Kansas City teacher

A teacher in the North Kansas City School District is facing sex charges involving a student more than a decade ago, and is currently under investigation for actions with current students.

The FBI Kansas City Child Exploitation Task Force and the Blue Springs Police Department are currently investigating allegations of sexual exploitation of children by James R. Green Jr., known as Russell Green, of Blue Springs.

Jackson County prosecutors charged the 52-year-old with six felony counts of second-degree statutory sodomy. Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond.

Green has been teaching at Northgate Middle School for seven years. He was arrested on Friday by members of the Kansas City Police Department and is currently in state custody.

Jackson County prosecutors say a 27-year-old man told Blue Springs police a few days ago that he had been sexually assaulted by a teacher years ago. The former Smithville student told investigators he met the teacher in an Internet chat room when he was 16.

At that time, Green was a teacher and coach at Blue Springs South High School. Green left Blue Springs in 2009 and has been at Northgate Middle School the last several years.

Blue Springs police say while they were investigating the 2005 incident they say they found that Green was currently having sexual relations with another 16-year-old in Blue Springs.

He has not been charged in that incident but is charged with multiple counts of statutory sodomy from 2005.

Parents who live in Green's neighborhood say he was a wonderful neighbor, but they all say they are horrified by the allegations.

Investigators say Green admitted to detectives that he has had sexual relationships with two boys under the age of 18. They say he also told them he used a camera in the locker room at different schools to take pictures or video of young male victims.

The FBI has set up a hotline for anyone to use if they believe they know a victim or have any information that may help investigators in this case.

If you have information about this ongoing investigation or believe you or someone you know may have been a victim, you are asked to call the FBI at 816-805-5138. The hotline will be staffed by members of the child exploitation task force. If direct contact is not made, please leave a message and your call will be returned.

