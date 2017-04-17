Blue Valley teacher recovering after being hurt by student

A teacher in the Blue Valley School District is recovering after being hurt during a class Monday morning. (KCTV5)

A teacher in the Blue Valley School District is recovering after being hurt during a class Monday morning.

Overland Park police and emergency responders were called to a special needs classroom inside the building on the administration campus near 151st Street and Metcalf Avenue.

The district is releasing very little information about the incident, but they did say it was an elementary school student. Neither the district nor the police department would release the age of the student.

But in the Blue Valley School District, elementary students are in kindergarten through fifth-grade classrooms.

The teacher was taken by Med-Act to the University of Kansas Hospital with minor injuries.

Several staff members intervened during the incident. At no time were other students in danger.

Officer John Lacey with the Overland Park Police Department says the officers who arrived at the complex have specialized training.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.