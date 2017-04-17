Kansas City's sports teams cap off undefeated weekend

Alcides Escobar delivered a walk-off single to help the Royals cap off the sweep against Los Angeles. (AP)

It was a clean sweep - literally and figuratively - the last few days for Kansas City's sports teams.

The Kansas City Royals swept the Los Angeles Angels out of town, extending their winning streak to four games.

The local soccer teams followed suit, as Sporting Kansas City, FCKC and Swope Park all were victorious.

“He said, look, I'm going to drive him in but if you guys want to safety I'll safety, and I said okay cool, just drive him in then," Royals manager Ned Yost said.

Sporting Kansas City defeated the first place Portland Timbers on the road to remain unbeaten in the 2017 season.

"We came out to play," said Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes. "We weren't going to come in here and be nervous or anything - just come and play and I thought we played very well with the ball. I thought we were very organized defensively, and we didn't let the emotion of the game rattle us at all, all the way to the end. And I'm so glad we were rewarded because we deserved the three points."

FCKS also won their game and the Swope Park Rangers did as well, making it a weekend sweep on the pitch.

