Women runners more concerned about safety, survey shows

New numbers show men and women do very things very differently when they go running, but it has nothing to do with fitness -- it's all about safety.

In new survey by Runners World, 42-percent of women say they will only run while it is light out. But when it comes to men, a much smaller 25-percent admit daylight dictates their running schedule.

The numbers prove more women feel vulnerable on the trails than men

“I typically don’t run at night," said 18-year-old Emily Francis who runs on the Trolley Trail nearly every day.

Her parents even implemented running rules.

"They fear that it is unsafe and that there are less people out at night, so they tend to only let me run during busy times of the day when there are a lot of people out on the trail," she said.

They also track her using an app.

Runner’s World says their rules are justified.

Forty-three percent of women have experienced some type of harassment while running. Only 4-percent of men say it’s happened to them, and 71-percent of women say they pay close attention to the people around them and their surroundings. Only 35-percent of men do the same.

Diedre and Hariette have been running in kc for years. They ditched the headphones so they can be more aware of what's going on around them.

"I never wear them because it makes me feel like I'm not paying attention," Hariette said.

Police agree that being vigilant is key.

A majority of the 43-percent of women harassed say it wasn’t life threatening. Most of it was pervasive. But back in 2011 and 2012, two women were assaulted on Trolley Trail.

A 24-year-old man was sent to prison for the assaults.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.