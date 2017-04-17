Police seek help after ashes of loved one stolen during Wesport - KCTV5

Police seek help after ashes of loved one stolen during Wesport break-in

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are looking for help after a loved one's ashes were stolen during a car break-in Saturday.

Naida Shipp parked her vehicle in the area of Westport Road and Mill Street. When she returned to her vehicle, she discovered her car broken into and a backpack missing.

The stolen backpack contained the ashes of a deceased family member. The ashes were contained in a navy blue box with the name, "David Anthony Shipp."

Police seeking help in locating the missing ashes. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or police at 816-234-5515.

At this time, detectives are reviewing any potential surveillance footage of the incident.

