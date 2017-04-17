Kansas City woman pleads guilty in sham marriage scam

A Kansas City woman pleaded guilty to entering a sham marriage with a man she thought was an African immigrant. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City Star reports 22-year-old Stephanie Harris entered the plea Monday. She is the fifth person charged in the case to plead guilty to the conspiracy to circumvent U.S. immigration laws.

The African citizens involved in the scheme were charged a total of $2,000 before and after the wedding. They then paid the spouses, who were U.S. citizens, $250 each month until the immigration process was completed.

Federal court documents show Harris married a man in November 2015 who was an informant working for federal agents. The marriage was staged but Harris believed it was a valid marriage.

