Sunflower Elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner

A Sunflower Elementary School teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.

Fourth-grade teacher Laura Alderson received a $1,000 check from the Kansas chapter of the National Education Association.

She was nominated by Clara Humphrey.

"She is sweet and kind. Ms. Alderson is always doing her best to do her job. She always loves to help us. She recognizes kids are having trouble and need help and slows down or makes groups so we can help each other. Ms. Alderson teaches us life lessons. She points out our mistakes and then helps us figure it out. Ms. Alderson always makes sure we are responsible, respectful, productive, and safe," Humphrey said.

