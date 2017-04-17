Reward offered in Excelsior Springs deadly dog beating

Authorities are seeking information in the brutal beating and death of a dog who was leashed in his yard in Excelsior Springs. (KCTV)

Lora Kingery said her dog, Snowball, was severely beaten while still attached to a leash in her yard on March 21. Snowball died three days later despite being under a veterinarian’s care.

“This savage act shows complete contempt for an innocent creature like Snowball and all the humans who cared for this beloved dog,” said Amanda Good, Missouri state director for The HSUS. “We hope this reward will motivate someone to come forward so that justice can be served.”

The Excelsior Springs Police is investigating. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 816-630-2000.

“We are very thankful for the generous reward being offered in this case by The Humane Society of the United States,” Sgt. Larry Tarrant said. “We hope the additional reward will motivate any witnesses, or others with information about this crime, to come forward and provide what they know to police.”

Some residents have created a memorial - a signed cardboard doghouse with messages for snowball and his owner, Lora Kingery.

"Some people might not understand it but the dog grabs your heart," Kingery said. "When you get them, it's like having kids or a member of your family. It's not something you give up easily."

The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

