Kansas freshman Josh Jackson says he is entering NBA draft

Kansas guard Josh Jackson, left, and Oregon guard Dylan Ennis reach for the ball during the second half of the Midwest Regional final of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas freshman Josh Jackson has announced he will enter the NBA draft.

Jackson, who released a statement on Monday, was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year after averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He helped the Jayhawks to a 31-5 record and a berth in the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight.

The 6-foot-8 Jackson has signed with former NBA player B.J. Armstrong of Wasserman Media Group.

Jackson arrived at Kansas after a stellar prep career in Detroit and Napa, California. He says in the statement that after "consulting with my family, I have decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft and pursue my dream of playing professional basketball."

He added that he was thankful for "all of the support I have received from my coaches and teammates at Kansas."

