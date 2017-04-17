Police: 1 dead after 2-car crash near Chouteau, Gardner - KCTV5

Police: 1 dead after 2-car crash near Chouteau, Gardner

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Police say one person is dead after a two-car crash Monday morning. The wreck happened about 10 a.m. near Chouteau Trafficway and Gardner Street.
Police say one person is dead after a two-car crash Monday morning.

The wreck happened about 10 a.m. near Chouteau Trafficway and Gardner Street.

There's no word on any other injuries. Officers are working to find out what caused the fatal crash.

