Police investigate after multiple car break-ins at Ameristar Casino

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Police are looking for the crooks who broke into multiple cars overnight outside Ameristar Casino.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are looking for the crooks who broke into multiple cars overnight outside Ameristar Casino.

Security officers say at least five cars were broken into between midnight and 5 a.m. Monday. The casino is located at  3200 Ameristar Dr.

They don't yet know exactly what was stolen. Authorities have not yet released any details about who they're looking for.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the police.

