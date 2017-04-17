Police investigate after multiple car break-ins at Ameristar Casino

Police are looking for the crooks who broke into multiple cars overnight outside Ameristar Casino. (KCTV5)

Police are looking for the crooks who broke into multiple cars overnight outside Ameristar Casino.

Security officers say at least five cars were broken into between midnight and 5 a.m. Monday. The casino is located at 3200 Ameristar Dr.

They don't yet know exactly what was stolen. Authorities have not yet released any details about who they're looking for.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the police.

