One person in critical condition after parties in cars exchange - KCTV5

One person in critical condition after parties in cars exchange gunfire at 59th, Paseo

File photo. (KCTV) File photo. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One person is in critical condition following a shooting at 59th and Paseo. 

Police say a shooting victim was located and taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

The shooting happened following a disturbance between two groups of people.

Both groups fled in separate vehicles and were shooting at each other. 

At this time, police believe the victim was involved in the disturbance. 

