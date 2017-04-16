One person in critical condition after parties in cars exchange gunfire at 59th, Paseo

One person is in critical condition following a shooting at 59th and Paseo.

Police say a shooting victim was located and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened following a disturbance between two groups of people.

Both groups fled in separate vehicles and were shooting at each other.

At this time, police believe the victim was involved in the disturbance.

