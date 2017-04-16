Crews pull stolen car out of water near Heart of America Bridge - KCTV5

Crews pull stolen car out of water near Heart of America Bridge

Posted: Updated:
The Kansas City Fire Department will be focusing the search Monday morning on a specific area after their sonar equipment pinned a location of where the car may be before they suspended the search Sunday night. (Jessica Reyes/KCTV5 News) The Kansas City Fire Department will be focusing the search Monday morning on a specific area after their sonar equipment pinned a location of where the car may be before they suspended the search Sunday night. (Jessica Reyes/KCTV5 News)
Search teams are waiting on the weather to try to find a car witnesses say drove into the water near the Heart of America Bridge. (KCTV5) Search teams are waiting on the weather to try to find a car witnesses say drove into the water near the Heart of America Bridge. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Search crews have pulled a vehicle from the water near the Heart of America Bridge.

No body was discovered in the vehicle, which has Kansas license plate tags. 

Kansas City police say the car was stolen Sunday from Overland Park. 

Two boats were out searching the Missouri River, but they had to stop the search because the water conditions were getting too dangerous for divers.

Police say witnesses reported seeing a vehicle drive into the river about 9 p.m. Sunday around First and Grand streets. They did find tire tracks leading into the water. 

