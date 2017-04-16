Vice President Pence to visit DMZ border between North Korea, So - KCTV5

Vice President Pence to visit DMZ border between North Korea, South Korea

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Vice President Mike Pence. (AP) Vice President Mike Pence. (AP)

(CNN) -- In a major symbolic move, Vice President Mike Pence on Monday will visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the highly fortified border between North Korea and South Korea.

The vice president is expected to get several briefings from US officials, including one from Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, head of UN Command in Korea and current commander of US forces in Korea.

Pence is landing at Camp Bonifas just south of the DMZ and will make his way there.

