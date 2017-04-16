Kansas City police say man shot, killed his brother - KCTV5

Kansas City police say man shot, killed his brother

Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Police say the suspect was arrested at Nicholson and Prospect at 7:15 p.m. following a two-hour long standoff. (KCTV5) Police say the suspect was arrested at Nicholson and Prospect at 7:15 p.m. following a two-hour long standoff. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man has been arrested following a shooting and standoff in Kansas City. 

The victim of the shooting and the suspect are brothers, police say.

Police were called about4:30 p.m. Sunday to Nicholson and Prospect in regard to a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, a shooting victim was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a home in the 2500 block of Nicholson. At 7:15 p.m., the suspect exited the home and surrendered without incident. 

