Motorcyclist dead after bike falls off KCK highway

One person has died following a motorcycle wreck in Kansas City, KS.

Emergency crews are on scene after a motorcyclist went over the highway at Interstate 70 and Third Street onto Armstrong Avenue, police say.

Crews on scene tell KCTV5 the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on a Harley Davidson when he lost control and dropped approximately 90 feet below Third Street.

The man's motorcycle skid along the wall for about 50 feet.

A preliminary investigation, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crews, indicates he was traveling faster than the recommended speed.

It happened about 2:40 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

