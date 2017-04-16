Motorcyclist dead after bike falls off KCK highway - KCTV5

Motorcyclist dead after bike falls off KCK highway

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

One person has died following a motorcycle wreck in Kansas City, KS. 

Emergency crews are on scene after a motorcyclist went over the highway at Interstate 70 and Third Street onto Armstrong Avenue, police say. 

Crews on scene tell KCTV5 the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on a Harley Davidson when he lost control and dropped approximately 90 feet below Third Street. 

The man's motorcycle skid along the wall for about 50 feet.

A preliminary investigation, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crews, indicates he was traveling faster than the recommended speed. 

It happened about 2:40 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. 

