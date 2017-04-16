Report: Chiefs-Patriots likely to open up NFL season - KCTV5

Report: Chiefs-Patriots likely to open up NFL season

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Chiefs are likely to be part of the season opening game of the 2017 NFL season, according to The Boston Globe

In a report published Sunday by the paper, the Chiefs are "almost certainly to be" the New England Patriots' season opening opponent. 

The Super Bowl champion is typically featured in the season opening game. 

From The Boston Globe

The Patriots' opening game on Sept. 7 at Gillette Stadium will almost certainly be against the Chiefs, who are coming off a 12-4 season and an AFC West title. A rematch with the Falcons was an option, but they are likely to open the season at home on "Sunday Night Football" to debut their new stadium.

The game would be played in Foxboro. 

The last time the Chiefs played in New England, it was in the 2016 AFC Divisional Round, where the Patriots defeated the Chiefs. 

The entire NFL schedule is likely to come out this week. 

